Peacock

NASHVILLE-based publishing company TREE VIBEZ MUSIC has elevated EMILY PEACOCK from Creative Dir. to Sr. Creative Dir., effective immediately.

The WINCHESTER, IN native first joined TREE VIBEZ in 2018, and before that had stints at LOVE MONKEY MUSIC, TOM-LEIS MUSIC and ADVANCED ALTERNATIVE MEDIA after graduating from BELMONT UNIVERSITY in NASHVILLE. PEACOCK judges the NSAI annual song contest and participates in its "R.I.S.E.," Pitch to Publisher, and has also served in leadership and volunteer roles with the MUSICIANS ON CALL organization since 2013.

“EMILY’s dedication to our roster and attention to detail is unsurpassed,” said TREE VIBEZ GM LESLIE T. DiPIERO. “We are grateful for her enviable work ethic and air traffic control skills. Our entire TREE VIBEZ MUSIC family extends our heartfelt congratulations to EMILY PEACOCK!”

Congratulate PEACOCK here.

« see more Net News