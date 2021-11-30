'Big' Paul Tu'ivai

Condolences to the family and friends of PAUL MAHLON TU'IVAI. "BIG" PAUL passed away MONDAY night (11/29) in LOS ANGELES.

TU'IVAI was a fixture in radio and in records. On the radio side, he made a name as part of the WAKE UP SHOW on KMEL/SAN FRANCISCO and he worked at then KKBT (92.3 THE BEAT)/LOS ANGELES. TU'IVAI was a longtime presence in mixshow promotion on the record side. He worked for many years at UNIVERSAL MOTOWN, BLUEPRINT PROMOTIONS, PRIORITY RECORDS and the company he founded, BIG PAUL MUSIC, MARKETING, MANAGEMENT (BPM3).

TU'IVAI's close friend and business partner, EDDIE PHAM has set up a GOFUNDME page to help TU'IVAI's widow, LORNA, with funeral and memorial expenses.





« see more Net News