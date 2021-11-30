Kyle Due

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA/MONMOUTH-OCEAN announces the arrival of KYLE DUE to the JERSEY SHORE as Dir./Content & Digital Managing Editor. He had recently left his PD post at iHEARTMEDIA Country KAJA (KJ97)/SAN ANTONIO (NET NEWS 11/16), and will lead the TOWNSQUARE team in the market in creating content on the station’s sites, socials, and on air. He replaces JB WILDE, who remains with the company in a soon-to-be-announced new role.

The cluster consists of Hot AC WJLK (94.3 THE POINT), AC WOBM-F, Classic Rock WCHR-F (105.7 THE HAWK) and Gold WOBM-A (BEACH RADIO).

TSM Market Pres./Chief Revenue and Content Officer JIM ANTES said, “This is a great homecoming for KYLE. He brings a wealth of knowledge, passion and creativity to help continue the mission and vision of these legendary brands online, on-air, and in creating impactful community events.”

DUE added, “I’m thrilled to join JIM ANTES and the talented team at the JERSEY SHORE to create great local content and experiences for our community online, on-air, and on site. My wife and I are from the area and we’re extremely grateful that this opportunity allows us to raise our kids near friends and family.”

DUE, a 20-year iHEARTMEDIA veteran, arrived in SAN ANTONIO in 2017 from the PD post at iHEART Top 40 WAEB (B104) and Rock WZZO/ALLENTOWN, PA. His career also includes radio stints in CHARLOTTE, CHATTANOOGA and other markets.

« see more Net News