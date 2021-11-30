Charese Fruge, Jackie Green

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH" column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE talks to JACKIE GREEN, co-host of “THE GRAY & GREEN SHOW," mornings on WHTS (105.3 HOT FM)/GRAND RAPIDS, not to mention the newly-crowned MRS. AMERICA!

Discussing things that rock her world (including being named MRS. AMERICA), GREEN said, “I am most proud of the morning show with RACHAEL GRAY. We managed to receive a ‘Michigan Association of Broadcasters’ award for ‘Best Morning Show Team or Duo’ our first year on air. We are very close friends on and off the air and our show definitely showcases female friendships and how powerful they can be while also showing how important they are.”

Each week in ALL ACCESS' "WOMEN TO WATCH," CHARESE FRUGE taps the expertise of a woman in one of our many associated businesses who is making a difference and breaking new ground. This week, find out about JACKIE GREEN here.

