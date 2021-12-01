Wrapped

SPOTIFY is closing 2021 with its annual "Wrapped" year-in-review features, listing the most streamed artists, tracks, albums, and podcasts on its platform for the year.

The global list of top streamed artists and tracks was topped by BAD BUNNY, followed by TAYLOR SWIFT, BTS, DRAKE, and JUSTIN BIEBER; DRAKE, SWIFT, JUICE WRLD, KANYE WEST, and BAD BUNNY topped the chart in the U.S.



The global chart of top songs were led by OLIVIA RODRIGO's "drivers license," LIL NAS X's "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," THE KID LAROI and JUSTIN BIEBER's "Stay," RODRIGO's "good 4 u," and DUA LIPA's “Levitating (feat. DABABY)”; in the U.S. , RODRIGO took the top two slots, followed by DOJA CAT's "Kiss Me More (feat, SZA)", GLASS ANIMALS' "Heat Waves," and the DUA LIPA track.



Top global albums included RODRIGO's "SOUR," DUA LIPA's "Future Nostalgia," BIEBER's "Justice," ED SHEERAN's "=," and DOJA CAT's "Planet Her" in the top 5.



The global list of top podcasts was led by SPOTIFY's own "THE JOE ROGAN EXPERIENCE," followed by SPOTIFY's own "CALL HER DADDY," "CRIME JUNKIE," "TED TALKS DAILY," and "THE DAILY." The U.S. chart showed ROGAN, "CRIME JUNKIE," "CALL HER DADDY," "THE DAILY," and "NPR NEWS NOW" as the top 5.



"Throwback albums" released more than 20 years ago got their own chart for the year's streaming on SPOTIFY, with FLEETWOOD MAC's "Rumours," NIRVANA's "Nevermind," LINKIN PARK's "Hybrid Theory," GUNS N' ROSES' "Appetite For Destruction," and THE BEATLES' "white album" "THE BEATLES" in the top 5. Tho 5 songs released over 20 years ago were led by the viral sensation "Dreams" by FLEETWOOD MAC, QUEEN's "Bohemian Rhapsody," COLDPLAY's "Yellow," NIRVANA's "Smells Like Teen Spirit," and THE POLICE's "Every Breath You Take."

SPOTIFY's Artist Wrapped and Consumer Wrapped features, showing artist and user activity over the past year, have also arrived for 2021. Artists will see total hours streamed, increase in followers, total listeners, streams or playlist adds, total number of top listeners, and total number of fans sharing the artist's profile, albums and songs, while consumers will see the number of streams they listened to and their most-listened-to artists of the past 12 months.

New features added to Artist Wrapped include "Audio Aura," a visualization of the artist's songs; "Throwback Track," highlighting their most popular catalog song; and a list of the artist's collaborators. As for Consumer Wrapped, SPOTIFY's deal with SHOPIFY will include the latter marketing artist merchandise to artists' "top fans."

