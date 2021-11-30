JACK BARTON ENTERTAINMENT (JBE) has announced the promotion of OM ELLIE SANDERS to company Vice President, effective immediately. In her expanded role, SANDERS will continue to oversee all operational and technical aspects of the company, while now taking an active role in all creative and business functions, including the bookings and event planning surrounding the JBE TRIPLE A SUMMITFEST in Boulder, CO. In addition, she will spearhead JBE’s growth by acquiring and supervising support staff, while also overseeing the company’s expansion into new territories, including the impending launch as a content provider.

JBE President JACK BARTON said, “I am so very proud to be able to make this announcement and reward ELLIE with the recognition and responsibility she has earned in the 10 years we’ve worked together. Her intelligence, creativity, motivation, tireless energy and passion for her work have not only been evident since Day One, but it has grown exponentially as each year has passed. While ELLIE has always been open to learning new concepts and skills, she has also taught me something new every day we’ve worked on together. I look forward to continuing to grow and learn with her for years to come.”

SANDERS said, “I’m incredibly grateful to be in a progressive and transformational professional setting and feeling like every day is a new opportunity to make a meaningful contribution within the industry. Thank you to JACK for giving me the space and guidance to advance creatively and professionally, and fostering our collective mission in providing the utmost care for the ever-changing needs of our clients.”

