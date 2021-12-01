Sold

The UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA-DULUTH is selling noncommercial Variety KUMD/DULUTH, MN to DULUTH-SUPERIOR AREA EDUCATIONAL TELEVISION CORP., licensee of PBS affiliate WDSE-TV/DULUTH-WRPT-TV/HIBBING, MN, for an undisclosed price. The deal, yet to appear in the FCC database, has the buyer retaining the station's format but renaming it as WDSE-F (THE NORTH 103.3 FM).

“We are delighted to bring THE NORTH 103.3 FM into the WDSE family,” said WDSE Pres./GM PATRICIAL MESTER. “WDSE’s work is centered on the arts, health and wellbeing, our natural world, civic engagement, and history and storytelling. We are known as the region’s story tellers and, through our combined organizations, we see this as an opportunity for deeper connections to tell even more compelling stories that reflect our diverse and unique communities. Together we will provide our region a complete, trusted public media experience, unique to any other media offering in the NORTHLAND.”

UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA-DULUTH Chancellor LENDLEY BLACK added, “Through this sale, we’re preserving local public radio in DULUTH. With the enhancements offered by WDSE, student participation and quality listener experiences carry forward."

EMF Buys Alabama Translator

In a deal that made it to the FCC database WEDNESDAY morning, RED MOUNTAIN BROADCASTING, LLC is selling W225AH/HUNTSVILLE, AL to EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION for $145,000. The primary station is listed as EMF's Contemporary Christian WHVK (K-LOVE)/NEW HOPE-HUNTSVILLE, AL.

In another filing with the FCC, GABRIEL MEDIA has applied for an STA to operate KYES-A/ROCKVILLE, MN at reduced power due to a burned-out phasor.

SUSAN S. BUCKWALTER, administrator of the estate of A. JOSEPH SALVI, has closed on the sale of Oldies WLUV-A/LOVES PARK, IL and W287BY/ROCKFORD, IL to VCY AMERICA, INC. for $400,000.



And ADAMS RADIO OF DELMARVA PENINSULA, LLC has closed on the sale of Country WUSX (US 98.5)/SEAFORD, DE to MARK GIULIANI's DATATECH DIGITAL LLC for $300,000.

