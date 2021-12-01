Sold

RED MOUNTAIN BROADCASTING, LLC is selling W225AH/HUNTSVILLE, AL to EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION for $145,000. The primary station is listed as EMF's Contemporary Christian WHVK (K-LOVE)/NEW HOPE-HUNTSVILLE, AL.

In another filing with the FCC, GABRIEL MEDIA has applied for an STA to operate KYES-A/ROCKVILLE, MN at reduced power due to a burned-out phasor.

SUSAN S. BUCKWALTER, administrator of the estate of A. JOSEPH SALVI, has closed on the sale of Oldies WLUV-A/LOVES PARK, IL and W287BY/ROCKFORD, IL to VCY AMERICA, INC. for $400,000.



And ADAMS RADIO OF DELMARVA PENINSULA, LLC has closed on the sale of Country WUSX (US 98.5)/SEAFORD, DE to MARK GIULIANI's DATATECH DIGITAL LLC for $300,000.

