Brooke & Bic

NRG MEDIA Hot AC KBBK (B107.3)/LINCOLN, NE has flipped to all CHRISTMAS music and launched a new morning show. Morning show holdover BROOKE SUMMERS has now been joined by BIC for BROOKE AND BIC MORNINGS on B107.3. BIC transfers in from sister station, Top 40 KQKY (HITS 106)/GRAND ISLAND-KEARNEY, NE.

BIC, who spent 8 years at KQKY commented, "I am so grateful and THRILLED to team up with the super talented BROOKE SUMMERS and wake up LINCOLN every weekday morning. LINCOLN is a special place with so many passionate and involved B107.3 listeners. A big shout goes to General Manager AMI GRAHAM and Operations Manager STEVE KING for giving me this new and exciting opportunity!"

KBBK PD JILL LEWIS added, "I am very excited to have BROOKE AND BIC MORNINGS on B107.3! BROOKE AND BIC bring a great energy to mornings and to the station as a whole. We are going to have a lot of great things coming up at B107.3!"

