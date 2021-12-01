Jazz Host Dies

DENNIS OWSLEY, a Senior Science Fellow at MONSANTO whose love of Jazz led to a parallel career as a jazz historian, photographer, and host of a SUNDAY night jazz show on UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI-ST. LOUIS Variety KWMU (ST. LOUIS PUBLIC RADIO)/ST. LOUIS, died FRIDAY in SUN CITY, AZ of COVID-19 at 78, the station is reporting. His family said that OWSLEY had been vaccinated.

OWSLEY befriended another jazz historian, CHARLIE MENEES, and, when MENEES left ST. LOUIS PUBLIC RADIO, became a guest host and guest producer in 1983, eventually hosting "JAZZ UNLIMITED" until his 2019 retirement. He also produced a radio documentary on the history of Jazz in ST. LOUIS that led to a book, "City of Gabriels," and an expanded version of the documentary in 2013. An exhibit of his photos of jazz musicians was featured at a ST. LOUIS art gallery in 2005 and 2006.

The city honored OWSLEY with "DENNIS OWSLEY DAY" in 2008.

