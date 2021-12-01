Noah (Photo: DFree / Shutterstock.com)

"THE DAILY SHOW" host TREVOR NOAH will return to host the 64th annual GRAMMY AWARDS on JANUARY 31st. NOAH also hosted last year's event.

RECORDING ACADEMY CEO HARVEY MASON JR. said, "TREVOR was amazing as our host for the 63rd GRAMMY AWARDS with praise from the music community, music fans and critics. We're so excited to welcome TREVOR back to the GRAMMYs stage and feel fortunate to once again have him hosting what we believe will be an unforgettable evening.”

CBS Pres./CEO and PARAMOUNT+ Chief Content Officer/News and Sports GEORGE CHEEKS added, "TREVOR brought his trademark talent and versatility to last MARCH's GRAMMYs, and we can't wait for him to host the event on CBS and PARAMOUNT+ again this year."

