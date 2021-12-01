Celebrity Readings

iHEARTRADIO has released a version of "'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS" as a "visual podcast experience" read by celebrities and accompanied by on-screen illustrations of the story.

Among the more than 40 celebrities reading the poem inn their own style are: JON BON JOVI, FAITH HILL, TIM MCGRAW, PITBULL, ELTON JOHN, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, PARIS HILTON, and others. A special "Country All-Stars" compilation episode includes DOLLY PARTON, GARTH BROOKS, KANE BROWN, KENNY CHESNEY, BRAD PAISLEY, MIRANDA LAMBERT, JAKE OWEN, OLD DOMINION, TRISHIA YEARWOOD, LUKE COMBS, and half a dozen more.

The show is also being released in "3D Audio" for immersive effect. Listen here.

