Radiothon

CUMULUS MEDIA News-Talk KKOB-A-F/ALBUQUERQUE raised $27,288 for the ROADRUNNER FOOD BANK in the 3rd annual “Radiothon to Fight Hunger” NOVEMBER 18th through TODAY (12/1).

CUMULUS VP/Market Mgr. JEFF BERRY said, “We’re so honored to be able to give back to our community this year and are consistently humbled by the generosity of our audience. We couldn’t help the ROADRUNNER FOOD BANK each year without the people who support our radio station, and we're so thankful to them."

KKOB host TJ TROUT added, “ALBUQUERQUE has shown once again what a caring and giving community we are. On behalf of ROADRUNNER FOOD BANK, I want to thank each and every one of our listeners who participated in our Radiothon and donated so generously. The need here is obvious. And ROADRUNNER is a shining example of how we can make a difference if we all pull together.”

ROADRUNNER FOOD BANK Pres./CEO MAG STRITTMATTER said, “The team at NEWS RADIO 96.3 KKOB FM has done a phenomenal job at inspiring so many to invest in the work of ROADRUNNER FOOD BANK. Their listeners graciously acted and raised their hand to get involved. Thank you all for making a difference. We are tremendously grateful for this partnership and honored to be included in this special fundraising event.”

Trout and Radiothon Sponsors Robert Gabaldon and Shasta Erickson

