(Photo: Gina Binkley)

RCA NASHVILLE's PISTOL ANNIES will livestream a holiday performance and interview special, “PISTOL ANNIES Hell of a Holiday Special” on their FACEBOOK page on WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 15th at 7p (CT). The event will be hosted by longtime radio personality BLAIR GARNER. The FACEBOOK LIVE will serve as a fundraiser for MUSIC HEALTH ALLIANCE.

In addition to their upcoming FACEBOOK performance, the trio recently performed on “CMA COUNTRY CHRISTMAS” and NBC’s “THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON”. Watch here and here.

« see more Net News