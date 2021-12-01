Doja Cat (Photo: Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

The 2021 iHEARTRADIO JINGLE BALL TOUR launched last night (11/30) with Top 40 KHKS (106.1)/DALLAS' JINGLE BALL 2021 at DICKIES ARENA in FORT WORTH. The show featured DOJA CAT, LIL NAS X, THE KID LAROI, AJR, TATE MCRAE, BAZZI, DAISY THE GREAT and DIXIE D’AMELIO.

Every year, 106.1 KISS FM JINGLE BALL gives back to the community through charitable donations. This year’s official charity is KIDD’S KIDS with $1.00, of each ticket donated to the non-profit organization dedicated to helping children with a chronic or terminal illness or physically challenged, by sending them on an adventure to WALT DISNEY WORLD.

106.1 KISS FM's JINGLE BALL was the first stop on the national 2021 iHEARTRADIO JINGLE BALL TOUR. This year's tour features stops in DALLAS/FT. WORTH; LOS ANGELES; MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL; PHILADELPHIA; NEW YORK; BOSTON; WASHINGTON, D.C.; CHICAGO; ATLANTA and MIAMI/FT. LAUDERDALE.









