HBO MAX's previously-announced second podcast adapted podcast from the TV series "INSECURE," again parodying the true crime podcast genre, has arrived with the release of the sequel "WE STAY LOOKING."

The new show is a follow-up to the previous "INSECURE" spinoff podcast "LOOKING FOR LATOYA," with TERRI J. VAUGHN playing "citizen sleuth" Rose Cranberry, continuing to search for missing Black girls. KARRUECHE TRAN, MARSAI MARTIN, NICK VIALL, KANDI BURRUSS, MAX GREENFIELD, and KYLA PRATT are also in the cast. The show has posted all of its episodes on HBO MAX and will be available on other platforms next WEDNESDAY (12/8).

