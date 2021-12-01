Taylor, Skey

ACAST has promoted Managing Dir./AMERICAS VERONIKA TAYLOR to SVP of its Creator Network and has appointed SHE MEDIA CEO SAMANTHA SKEY to its Board of Directors for the U.S. TAYLOR has been with ACAST for three years, starting as Content Dir., while SKEY has been a strategic advisor to the company since JUNE 2021.

CEO ROSS ADAMS said, “VERONIKA has completely transformed our Creator Network in the US, not only attracting big names to ACAST but helping a diverse and broad roster of podcasters to find their voice. Her new role is a vital part of the ACAST senior leadership team, and pivotal in our mission to work with the world’s biggest and best podcasts. But, above all, she’s a stellar Acaster -- and someone who has already taught so many of us how to lead with real empathy.

“Bringing SAMANTHA onto the team is another big statement of intent for us. We’ve been working together for a short time already, but her knowledge of both the talent in the market and the ad industry -- the two audiences we’re focused on -- will help us further grow the ACAST business in the US.”

TAYLOR said, “I want to continue bringing ACAST's creator-centric approach to podcasters and listeners the world over, as the joy of podcasting continues to spread across the globe. Creators worldwide are supportive of our efforts to champion the open ecosystem and, while our growth in the US has been strong in recent years, we look forward to stepping this up further -- alongside our efforts internationally.

“One of the things I’ve been most proud of during my time here has been our efforts to bring more women and LGBTQ+ creators to the forefront, and there's a lot more we want to do to bring more diverse voices into the space and help them scale their audiences and revenue.”

« see more Net News