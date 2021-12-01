Clockwise from top left, Moldovan, Niggli, Kellis, Poskanzer, Bingham and McDonough

THE ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC has hired ALEXIS BINGHAM as Asst./Events and CARRIE McDONOUGH as Asst./Marketing & Communications, along with promoting MELISSA MOLDOVAN to Dir./Communications, Media Relations & Radio, LANNI (GAGNON) NIGGLI to Dir./Events, HANNAH KELLIS to Coord./Creative & Content and DAYNA POSKANZER to Coord./Digital & Social Media.

MOLDOVAN joined THE ACADEMY in 2015, and has been important in publicity, marketing, radio and promotional duties for the past six years, most recently in the role of Dir./Marketing. She reports to VP/Marketing, Digital Strategy & Engagement RORY LEVINE. Congratulate MOLDOVAN here.

NIGGLI joined the team full-time in 2017 as Coord./Events, and before that interned for the ACADEMY events department during her time at ITHACA COLLEGE. She reports to VP/Finance & Operations ALEXA FASHEH. Congratulate NIGGLI here.

KELLIS became part of the team in early 2020 as Asst./Creative & Content. She reports to Dir./Content BRANDON CAMPBELL. Congratulate her here.

POSKANZER interned for the ACADEMY's marketing department during her time at ITHACA COLLEGE, and later joined the team full-time as Asst./Marketing. She reports to LEVINE. Congratulate her here.

New hire BINGHAM joins the ACADEMY as a graduate from ITHACA COLLEGE, where she was an events intern for the ACADEMY during the 56th ACM AWARDS and the 14th Annual ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC HONORS. She reports to NIGGLI. Congratulate her here.

Also new to the team, McDONOUGH joins as a 2021 graduate from MILLERSVILLE UNIVERSITY, and interned for the ACADEMY in its marketing department her junior year, helping with ACM OUR COUNTRY, The 55th ACM AWARDS, 56th ACM AWARDS and 14th Annual ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC HONORS. She reports to LEVINE. Congratulate her here.

“THE ACADEMY is thrilled to continue expanding our team with the addition of ALEXIS and CARRIE, and to celebrate the well-deserved promotions of MELISSA, LANNI, HANNAH and DAYNA,” said ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC CEO DAMON WHITESIDE. “Each of these individuals [has] worked tirelessly the past year to create innovative solutions and overcome unique challenges, contributing to the ACADEMY’s success through each of our tentpole events. I look forward to seeing them each embrace their new roles in the months ahead as we prepare for another monumental year.”

