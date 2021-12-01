Crofford

Market veteran LORI CROFFORD has been named Brand Manager and host of the afternoon "The Big Ride Home with LORI" show at TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Country KATP (101.9 THE BULL)/AMARILLO, TX. In afternoons, she succeeds MICHAEL RIVERA, who shifted from the cluster's Dir./Content to the Chief Engineer role over the summer, but held onto his airshift (NET NEWS 8/30).

CROFFORD most recently had been morning co-host for crosstown ALPHA MEDIA News-Talk KGNC-A since JANUARY, and also did weekends on sister stations Country KGNC-F and Classic Hits KXGL (100.7 THE EAGLE). She launched her career at KATP, then known as KAT COUNTRY and owned by CROPPER BROADCASTING. She later did middays and then mornings on sister AC KMJX (MIX 94.1), as well as being Promotions/Events Dir. for the cluster.

