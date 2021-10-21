Partnering With The Roku Chanel; Free Holiday Music

iHEARTMEDIA is partnering with the ROKU Channel's Live TV Guide to provide free holiday music straight to TV. The two outlets are once again partnering to launch immersive holiday music channels as well as introducing a full lineup of free, ad-supported TV music channels with companion visuals. It's the first partnership between an audio and streaming service to launch linear audio channels with companion visuals within an ad-supported "Video on Demand" service.

The ROKU integration will include these ad-supported stations (which include holiday favorites as well as iHEARTCOUNTRY RADIO, HIT NATION, ALT RADIO, iHEART80S RADIO, and more. They will feature immersive imagery to complement and enhance the audio experience. It will be available on ROKU devices, The ROKU Channel mobile app, web, SAMSUNG SMART TVs and AMAZON FIRE TVs.

Click here to see the full channel lineup.

« see more Net News