Vedder

EDDIE VEDDER and bandmates THE EARTHLINGS have announced they will hit the road on a series of US concert dates in FEBRUARY 2022. The tour will support the release of their new album EARTHLING on FEBRUARY 11th. The shows kick off on FEBRUARY 3rd in NEW YORK and wrap up on FEBRUARY 22nd in VEDDER’s hometown of SEATTLE. Special guest GLEN HANSARD will open the shows.

THE EARTHLINGS are drummer CHAD SMITH, keyboardist/guitarist/vocalist JOSH KLINGHOFFER, bassist CHRIS CHANEY, guitarist/vocalist GLEN HANSARD, and guitarist ANDREW WATT. The newly formed group gave their live debut at VEDDER’s own OHANA FESTIVAL in SEPTEMBER.

All public tickets will be available through TICKETMASTER Verified Fan Registration. Verified Fan ticket registration is open now through SUNDAY DECEMBER 5th at 5p (PT). There will be no general public sale.

