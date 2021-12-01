Mandala (Photo: LinkedIn)

Former UNIVISION Pres./Ad Sales and Marketing and NBCUNIVERSAL EVP/Cable Entertainment Sales STEVE MANDALA has joined ESTRELLA MEDIA as Chief Revenue and Local Media Officer, based in NEW YORK.

“We are excited to have STEVE join ESTRELLA MEDIA to help accelerate our transformation in super-serving our consumers and brand partners,” said CEO PETER MARKHAM. “STEVE is a leader in Hispanic media and was instrumental in leading the revenue teams at UNIVISION, NBCU and TELEMUNDO. He has a unique skill set to develop high-performing teams and highly successful advertising partnerships in multiplatform companies. He understands the importance of the U.S. Hispanic consumer and ESTRELLA MEDIA’s leadership in reaching our audience on all screens. STEVE is going to be a driving force behind our continued evolution and in creating value with our partners across our multiple platforms, accelerating our revenue growth both nationally and through our valuable local media assets.”

“This is a transformational time for ESTRELLA MEDIA with respect to serving our Hispanic audience and also continuing our digital and streaming transformation,” said MANDALA. “I have spent my career developing and connecting this valuable audience with the brands and content they want to consume, and helping to lead the major Spanish-language networks in the U.S. to record revenues. I’m excited to be part of the team driving ESTRELLA MEDIA’s growth and brand across the industry.”

« see more Net News