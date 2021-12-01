Trump

FLORIDA man DONALD TRUMP is making an appearance on FLORIDA MAN RADIO (JVC MEDIA Talk WDYZ-A-W288CJ/ORLANDO and WZLB/VALPARAISO-FORT WALTON BEACH, FL) this FRIDAY (12/3) when the former President calls in to SHANNON BURKE's show. TRUMP, a resident of PALM BEACH, will appear at 3:30p (ET).

BURKE said, “This is my first interview with the former president and I’m beyond excited to be speaking to President DONALD TRUMP. He has graciously set aside time for our listeners, and I think it will be a spirited conversation.”

