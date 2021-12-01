Kansas City

The CARTER BROADCAST GROUP (CBG)/KANSAS CITY will hold its 28th ANNUAL TOY & FOOD DRIVE this weekend (12/3-12/4) at WALMART SUPERCENTER. The two-day drive benefits HARVESTERS THE COMMUNITY FOOD NETWORK and the U.S. MARINES TOYS FOR TOTS.

CBG CEO/Pres. MICHAEL CARTER said, “THE CARTER BROADCAST GROUP is committed to serving our community. Food insecurity has increased due to the pandemic as people have lost jobs. It’s our mission to help our partners at HARVESTERS and the U.S. MARINES TOY FOR TOTS to meet the needs of our community.”

The entire cluster will participate. Air talent from Urban KPRS (HOT 103 JAMZ), R&B Throwbacks KPRS-HD2 (K-103.3), and Gospel KPRT (1590 AM/106.1 FM) will broadcast live on site. The goal is to encourage listeners to donate cash, non-perishable food items and unwrapped toys. Monetary donations can also be made online.

