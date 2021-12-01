Cool Yule

SARKES-TARSIAN Triple A WTTS (92-3)/INDIANAPOLIS is giving listeners an opportunity to put a TTS twist on their Holiday gift giving by offering them a chance to win one of three rocking holiday stockings that are overflowing with cool goodies. Prizes include a ukulele signed by VANCE JOY, a JOHN MAYER signed Sob Rock test pressing with turntable, and a KACEY MUSGRAVES Flyaway. WTTS is also throwing in gear and gifts from local partners.

Check out WTTSFM.com for all the details.

« see more Net News