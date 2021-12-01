-
WTTS/Indianapolis Offers Rocking Stocking Promotion
by Lynn McDonnell
December 2, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)
SARKES-TARSIAN Triple A WTTS (92-3)/INDIANAPOLIS is giving listeners an opportunity to put a TTS twist on their Holiday gift giving by offering them a chance to win one of three rocking holiday stockings that are overflowing with cool goodies. Prizes include a ukulele signed by VANCE JOY, a JOHN MAYER signed Sob Rock test pressing with turntable, and a KACEY MUSGRAVES Flyaway. WTTS is also throwing in gear and gifts from local partners.
Check out WTTSFM.com for all the details.