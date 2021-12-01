Ellen K To Voice Special

iHEARTMEDIA's AC KOST/LOS ANGELES' ELLEN K is set to voice The CBS WHITE HOUSE CHRISTMAS TREE Special at PRESIDENT's PARK which will air on DECEMBER 5th at 8:30p (ET)/8p (PT) on the network. LL COOL J. is set to host the ceremony with appearances by BILLY PORTER, CHRIS STAPLETON, H.E.R., JUANES, KEB' MO', KRISTIN CHENOWETH, MAREN MORRIS, and PATTI LABELLE performing holiday favorites alongside the US ARMY BAND DOWNRANGE, the HOWARD GOSPEL CHOIR and appearances by Pres. JOE BIDEN and VP KAMALA HARRIS.

The CBS broadcast offers a special opportunity for friends and families across the country to tune in and celebrate this holiday tradition from the comfort of home. For more info on the special click here.





« see more Net News