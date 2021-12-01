Collected Shoeboxes For Kids

NORTHWESTERN MEDIA Contemporary Christian KTIS/MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL partnered with OPERATION CHRISTMAS CHILD for the "Shoebox Showdown." In NOVEMBER, KTIS Morning Show host KEITH STEVENS competed against ANDY YOUSO from Afternoons as “Team KEITH” and “Team ANDY” visited drop-off locations across the Twin Cities.



KTIS listeners responded in a big way by donating thousands of shoeboxes filled with gifts and essentials for OPERATION CHRISTMAS CHILD to distribute to children around the world soon.

Andy Youso Thanks A Listener PD MATT DEANE said, “OPERATION CHRISTMAS CHILD is an amazing organization that works incredibly hard to share the love of JESUS with children around the world. What a privilege to watch 98.5 KTIS listeners enthusiastically join in this important work.”





