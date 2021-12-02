Augustin (Photo: LinkedIn)

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC (WCM) has named NATASCHA AUGUSTIN VP of WCM GERMANY. AUGUSTIN moves up from Senior Creative Director and will continue to report to WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC/SCANDINAVIA and GERMANY LARS KARLSSON.

AUGUSTIN commented, "I’m honoured to be taking on this wider role at WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC. We’ve enjoyed an incredible few years as we’ve continued to raise our game and hold onto the number one domestic publisher spot. It’s an exciting time to be at CHAPPELL as we open our new creative hub in BERLIN and continue to sign and work with culture-shifting songwriters."

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC Co-Chair and CEO GUY MOOT added, "NATASCHA is a fantastic executive and a key player in our global team. She has incredible ears and has put her faith in a number of GERMANY’s biggest stars before anyone else – winning their loyalty through hard work and dedication. We’re all behind her as she takes on this more prominent role within the company, and I know she’ll continue to deliver amazing results."

