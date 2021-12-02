Event Schedule

The INTERACTIVE ADVERTISING BUREAU has announced its event schedule for the first half of 2022, including the IAB PODCAST UPFRONT along with the Annual Leadership Meeting, the NEWFRONTS digital content event, and PLAYFRONTS, a new event for the gaming industry.

The year's schedule will start with the Annual Leadership Meeting, a hybrid in-person an streaming event themed "Vision and Decisions," held FEBRUARY 7-10. The PLAYFRONTS will be held in-person on APRIL 5th; the NEWFRONTS will take place MAY 2-6, with the first four days held in-person and streaming and the final day streaming-only. Finally, on MAY 10-12, the annual PODCAST UPFRONT will be held virtually.

“IAB has developed a series of high-impact marketplace and thought leadership events convening the industry to address consumers' post-pandemic consumption behaviors that matter most to marketers. This includes streaming video, audio, gaming, and the re-invention of commerce,” said CEO DAVID COHEN. “As the leading organization representing stakeholders across the media and marketing ecosystem, we have a responsibility to inform, inspire, and engage the industry, and these events will not only do that, but will also create a marketplace for buyers and sellers to transact.”

COHEN, promoting this year's Annual Leadership Meeting theme, added, “One of the things we have heard loud and clear from our advisory board and membership is that the industry doesn’t need another good meeting or event - we need alignment, consensus, action, and follow-through. That is exactly what ALM 2022 will be about.”

