Zachary

SKYVIEW NETWORKS has picked up syndication duties for a new Top 40/Hot AC show, "XYZ WITH ERIK ZACHARY." SKYVIEW will exclusively handle distribution, affiliate sales, and network sales for the five-hour nightly (MONDAY through SATURDAY) pop-culture show hosted by radio and TV veteran ERIK ZACHARY, launching JANUARY 1st.

ZACHARY said, “XYZ is the show that I've been waiting my entire career to build -- a program that prioritizes digital and provides an experience that is uniquely connecting with an audience whose passion for music goes far beyond their playlist.”

SKYVIEW VP/Content Development and Syndication RICO COLINDRES added, “ERIK ZACHARY is what’s next in nights for radio! His passion for the music, lifestyle and culture is at the core of the stimulating content he creates. XYZ is a refreshing multi-platform show for music fans by a music fan that has access.”

Find out more at skyviewnetworks.com/xyz or email affiliation@skyviewsat.com.

« see more Net News