New Café

RADIO MILWAUKEE Triple A WYMS (88NINE RADIO MILWAUKEE)/MILWAUKEE's new café now has a name, "DEADWAX." The "sound café" will open in 2022 as part of the $770,000 renovation and expansion of the station's facility at 220 E. Pittsburgh Avenue in MILWAUKEE and will serve a menu developed by restauranteur CHAD MEIER as well as pop-ups with other chefs and a coffee selection in partnership with INTERVAL.

“Deadwax is a term for the space on a record after the last track and before the label,” said Exec. Dir. KEVIN SUCHER. “It’s the space in between, which is exactly what we want this space to be for our community.”

SUCHER added, “We’re calling DEADWAX a ‘sound café’ because the vibrations of music and community connection will be the soundtrack for the experience. Fueled by good food and beverages, this space will help solidify RADIO MILWAUKEE’s mission to create a more inclusive and engaged MILWAUKEE.”

“We view the name DEADWAX as an homage to our history,” concluded SUCHER. “It perfectly encapsulates the environment we want to create -- a place where you can stay for as long as you want; a place where you will consistently discover something or someone new; a place fueled by good music, community, food and drink.”

“RADIO MILWAUKEE amplifies the good things happening in MILWAUKEE, from music to nonprofits to entrepreneurs,” said MEIER. “I want DEADWAX to do the same thing for MILWAUKEE’s food and beverage communities.

“Ingredients we source from local vendors are going to be called out prominently on the menu. Items in our grab-and-go Marketplace that we source externally are going to have their business names featured in signage.”

