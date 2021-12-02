New Local Show

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA News-Talk KSIS-A/SEDALIA, MO is adding a local talk show to its otherwise all-syndicated lineup.

"LET'S TALK," hosted by RON TOELLNER, JOHN MEEHAN, and former sister Country KXKX (KIX 105.7) morning host BEAU MATTHEWS, will air SATURDAYS at 10a (CT) beginning this weekend. The new show will focus on local and regional issues.

The addition of "LET'S TALK" bumps DOUG STEPHAN's "AMERICAN FAMILY FARMER" up to 9a, with the SATURDAY edition of COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS' "MARKLEY, VAN CAMP AND ROBBINS" moving to 11a. Other than SUNDAY morning religion shows, KSIS' lineup otherwise consists of syndicated fare.

« see more Net News