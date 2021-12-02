Spreading Holiday Cheer

iHEARTMEDIA/CHICAGO's stations have launched a month-long "SPREADING HOLIDAY CHEER IN CHICAGOLAND" promotion granting CHRISTMAS wishes to CHICAGO area families.

As part of the promotion, AC WLIT (93.9 LITE-FM) is granting $7500 in CHRISTMAS wishes; R&B WVAZ (V103) personality JOE "SOTO CLAUS" is granting $5000 in CHRISTMAS wishes, working with the ADA S. MCKINLEY HEAD START PROGRAM; Hip Hop WGCI is working with the same program in its TOYS FOR TONE campaign with afternoon host TONE KAPONE giving ten families $500; Top 40 WKSC (103.5 KISS-FM) is granting $10,000 in "KISS-MAS Wishes"; and Gospel WGRB-A (INSPIRATION 1390) is handing out $5000 in CHRISTMAS cash to local families as part of the station's holiday concert.

iHEARTMEDIA/CHICAGO Pres. MATT SCARANO said, "iHEARTMEDIA/CHICAGO is the ‘holiday cheer’ headquarters from celebrating 93.9 LITE FM’s 21 years as CHICAGO’s CHRISTMAS music station, to giving away over $30,000 in CHRISTMAS cash, toys and other prizes to families in the CHICAGOLAND community. We are thankful for our partners who joined forces with us to spread the holiday cheer."

