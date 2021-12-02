Mannix X2

ATLANTIC COAST RADIO Sports WJJB-F/BANGOR, ME-WRED-A-W223BH/PORTLAND, ME (BIG JAB SPORTS RADIO)/BANGOR, ME has added another local show to its lineup, debuting "MIDDAYS WITH MANNIX AND MANNIX" for weekdays 10a-2p (ET). The show, hosted by brothers JEFF and TAYLOR MANNIX, who have been hosting a SATURDAY morning show for the station, gives BIG JAB a live and local lineup weekdays 6a-6p (ET). The MANNIX brothers replace FOX SPORTS RADIO's DAN PATRICK and CBS SPORTS RADIO's JIM ROME in the midday slot; the afternoon "PM JAB" with JAVIER GORRITI moves from 3-7p to 2-6p.

GM JON VAN HOOGENSTYN said, “Our station leadership is proud and excited to add ‘MIDDAYS WITH MANNIX AND MANNIX’ to our weekday lineup. This is a significant differentiator for our station and aligns with our commitment to preserving and advancing the art of local talk radio programming.”

