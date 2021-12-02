Martinez (Photo: Reorge)

ASYLUM RECORDS has promoted Sr. Dir./Marketing ANGEL MARTINEZ to VP/Marketing. MARTINEZ, who joined ASYLUM as Dir./Marketing in 2018 after 12 years at G-UNIT RECORDS and stints at SONY MUSIC, DEF JAM, and INTERSCOPE, is based in NEW YORK and will report to Co-Presidents GABRIELLE PELUSO and DALLAS MARTIN.

In a press release, a joint statement attributed to PELUSO and MARTIN said, “ANGEL is such an integral part of our ASYLUM family and his passion for our music and artists shines through in everything he does. With his unparalleled understanding of the marketing space and forward-thinking approach, we’ll continue to execute ground-breaking campaigns for our next generation of talent.”

MARTINEZ said, "This is my dream role and I'm grateful to GABBY and DALLAS for believing in me and giving me this opportunity. I’m looking forward to pushing out music that resonates with fans while finding new and innovative ways to promote up-and-coming artists."

