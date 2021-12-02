EDELMAN FINANCIAL ENGINES' replacement for "THE RIC EDELMAN SHOW," the long-running weekend financial radio show and podcast, will be a new show with a pair of well-known hosts, financial expert JEAN CHATZKY and journalist SOLEDAD O'BRIEN. "EVERYDAY WEALTH WITH JEAN CHATZKY AND SOLEDAD O'BRIEN" will air in 75 markets and as a podcast starting JANUARY 1, 2022. EDELMAN announced earlier this year that he would be stepping away from his company and radio show, which airs on a paid-programming basis on major stations including AUDACY News WCBS-A/NEW YORK, iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk KFI-A/LOS ANGELES, which otherwise largely avoid brokered programming.

Meanwhile, RIC EDELMAN himself is launching a new syndicated show, "THE TRUTH ABOUT YOUR FUTURE WITH RIC EDELMAN," kicking off JANUARY 1st in 24 markets and as a podcast, and EDELMAN FINANCIAL STRATEGIES has signed on as a sponsor of his new show. The new version will air in NEW YORK, LOS ANGELES, CHICAGO, WASHINGTON, SAN FRANCISCO, BOSTON, PHILADELPHIA, and other markets; the new show is not affiliated with his former company other than the sponsorship.

“Wealth is being redefined today and our show is designed to elevate conversations for people at all stages of life who want to learn how to save more, invest better and, ultimately, achieve their personal goals in ways they may not have imagined,” said EDELMAN FINANCIAL ENGINES EVP/Head of Wealth Planning JASON VAN DE LOO. “JEAN and SOLEDAD, who have worked together in network television before and share a great chemistry, will be joined by our industry-leading wealth planners, forming a dynamic, knowledgeable and engaging team that brings fresh perspectives and a diverse range of life experiences. Listeners of all ages and backgrounds will find themselves relating to the hosts, while taking away actionable information.”

“Our goal is to create a must-listen series that is relevant to all audiences, including those that have historically been overlooked by WALL STREET,” said O'BRIEN. “EDELMAN FINANCIAL ENGINES has always understood the needs and concerns of people across all life stages and with various levels of wealth, and I’m eager to bring my own experiences to help facilitate the conversations listeners want to hear.”

“I’m thrilled to join SOLEDAD and the EDELMAN FINANCIAL ENGINES wealth planners on this journey, as we help discuss and demystify the biggest money challenges and themes that millions of Americans face around building their wealth," added CHATZKY. "We'll cover investing, retirement planning, taxes and more--all with the country’s top independent financial planning firm."

“I’m thrilled to launch my new show and podcast,” said EDELMAN. “Advances in technology are disrupting every aspect of our lives, but also creating massive new investment opportunities. My mission is to help you learn how you can improve your wealth, health and lifestyle for the rest of your life.”

VAN DE LOO said, “EDELMAN FINANCIAL ENGINES is proud to be a sponsor of THE TRUTH ABOUT YOUR FUTURE WITH RIC EDELMAN radio show to raise awareness about advances in technology, science and medicine and their profound impact on our personal finances.”

« see more Net News