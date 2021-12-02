Survey

EDISON RESEARCH released the results of the first INFINITE DIAL survey of U.K. podcast listeners TODAY (12/2), finding that 41% of U.K. residents over the age of 16 (23 million people) have listened to a podcast in the last month, the same percentage as in the U.S. survey.

Other findings from the survey of 1,000 respondents, sponsored by BAUER MEDIA and SPOTIFY, showed 71% familiar with podcasts, 59% saying they have listened to a podcast, but 25% having listened in the last week, the latter figure lagging behind the U.S., where 29% said they have listened in the last week. Those saying they listen weekly averaged five episodes per week.

Social media usage among the respondents was led by FACEBOOK at 55%, followed by INSTAGRAM and SNAPCHAT at 8% each and TIKTOK at 7%; in the 16-34 demographic, the rankings are the same but the percentages are stronger for INSTAGRAM (14%), SNAPCHAT (15%), and TIKTOK (10%).

Smart speakers have made inroads in the U.K., with 25% of respondents owning one of the devices; among that group, 44% own one device, 28% own two, and 28% own three or more.

EDISON RESEARCH Pres. LARRY ROSIN said, “It is exciting to analyze the findings from the U.K. INFINITE DIAL in the context of other countries. It is evident that the U.K. is on par regarding many measures of consumption, including monthly podcast listening, and actually outpaces the US in areas like weekly radio reach and weekly online audio reach.”

BAUER MEDIA AUDIO UK COO GRAHAM BRYCE said, “The INFINITE DIAL research offers a unique insight into the consumption of digital media in the U.K. and highlights the growing opportunity audio provides commercial partners as a transparent and brand safe environment combined with data-led digital audio advertising at scale. We are now able to offer enhanced opportunities for advertisers which complement our leading radio business of 20 million weekly listeners in the U.K., meaning we can offer the best of broadcast advertising and the advantages of digital targeting through our digital audio network OCTAVE.”

SPOTIFY U.K. and IRELAND Head of Studios JAMES CATOR said, “The first INFINITE DIAL report for the U.K. is a clear demonstration that consumers' habits when it comes to audio consumption have changed rapidly, and are continuing to do so. As the U.K.’s most popular audio platform, SPOTIFY is a key part of driving and delivering this change -- as we're seeing in podcast consumption in particular. You only have to look at how excited people have been to receive their SPOTIFY Wrapped 2021 year-in-review to understand the enormous role that audio plays for people, and how creators soundtrack the world around us."

See the survey results here.

