Triton Deal

INDIA's POCKET FM podcast and audio app has signed up with TRITON DIGITAL for advertising sales through TRITON's Audio Ad exchange, giving ad buyers access to POCKET FM inventory through the over thirty demand-side platforms using the service. POCKET FM users will also have access to TRITON's OnDemand and YieldOp platforms.

“Triton is thrilled to partner with POCKET FM. Through this partnership, POCKET FM’s audio ad inventory will be made available to buyers in over 30 major DSPs for the first time,” said TRITON DIGITAL Dir./Market Development ADITYA SUMMANWAR. “Consumption has grown significantly over the past 24 months, making digital audio an important medium for marketers seeking to reach this engaged and growing audience. As of 2020, 57.6 million people in INDIA were consuming podcasts on at least a monthly basis, according to KPMG. That makes INDIA the third largest country for podcast consumption, following the U.S. and CHINA.”

“At POCKET FM, we’re always looking for opportunities to grow and expand the digital audio market. Our new partnership with TRITON DIGITAL offers media buyers and publishers a deeper look into validated measurement of INDIA’s fast growing digital audio consumption,” said POCKET FM CEO ROHAN NAYAK. “In the coming months, POCKET FM intends to achieve 100 millon users and introduce more genres on the platform, building the largest community of writers, artists and homegrown authors in INDIA.”

« see more Net News