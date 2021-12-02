In our previous episode, The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. – along with our fellow highwaymen from XTRENDS – posited that this could be the year that the stain of holiday programming could be felt across three surveys. As it turned out, of the five markets already analyzed, only one – CHICAGO – jumped the gun. Will this trend continue in this upcoming batch of cities? Spoiler alert – the answer is no, with an asterisk or two. All will be revealed shortly. For those of you keeping score at home, the NOVEMBER survey ran from OCTOBER 14th through NOVEMBER 10th.

HOUSTON-GALVESTON: That’s Good

We begin with the holiday check-in. No station flipped prior to the completion of this survey. However, it looks like three stations will duke it out for the CHRISTMAS crown. The perennial leader in that space is iHEARTMEDIA AC KODA (SUNNY 99.1). It remained at #1 6+ this month (6.5-6.6) though it was forced to share. UNIVISION Regional Mexican KLTN (QUÉ BUENA 102.9) forged the tie by landing its largest share in over a year (6.2-6.6). KSBJ EDUCATIONAL Christian Contemporary KSBJ stepped up to a close #3 as it ended a small two-book slide (5.7-6.2). COX MEDIA Classic Rock KGLK (THE EAGLE 106.9 & 107.5) inched up to #4 (5.2-5.4), while AUDACY Adult Hits KKHH (95.7 THE SPOT) posted its lowest score since MAY as it slipped to #5 (5.8-5.3). KODA remained the cume leader and was up by 1.4% (1,644,800-1,667,300). The market was off by 1.1%.

For the third time in the last four surveys, KLTN was #1 25-54. As with the previous demo, the station also posted its best number in over a year. KSBJ had its best book since APRIL as it rose from #5 to #2. It trailed the leader by a full share. KODA moved up to #3 with a slight increase, while KKHH slid to #4 after returning a portion of last month’s solid increase. iHEARTMEDIA Alternative KTBZ (94.5 THE BUZZ) dropped to #5 with its lowest mark in over a year. CUMULUS Top 40/M KRBE stood alone at #6. The station was a half share outside the top five after scoring its best book in over a year.

Though KTBZ returned all of last month’s solid 18-34 increase, the station still had enough juice to repeat as the demo leader. However, there were a pair of stations at #2 that were less than a half share off the lead. A flat iHEARTMEDIA Urban KQBT (93.7 THE BEAT) remained in place, while KODA moved up a spot with a slight increase. Two other stations were safely entrenched at #4. KRBE moved up a slot with a slight increase, while KSBJ advanced from #9 with its best showing since APRIL. AUDACY Spanish Contemporary KLOL (MEGA 101 FM) slipped to #6 with a slight loss, while UNIVISION Spanish Contemporary KAMA (104.9 & 93.3 LATINO MIX) fell from a tie at #5 to #9 with its first down book since JUNE.

KLTN was a dominant #1 18-49 for the fourth straight survey. KODA stood alone at #2 with a slight increase but was a share and a half off the pace. KSBJ was not far behind as it moved up to #3 with its best book since – yup – APRIL. KTBZ dropped from a tie at #2 into a tie at #4 with KKHH. Lurking just outside the top five was KRBE, which moved up to #6 with its best outing since JUNE.

ATLANTA: Frozen In Time

This was a rarity. The top eight 6+ stations were unchanged from the previous survey. COX MEDIA Talk WSB-A continued as the runaway leader (9.6-9.3), while COX MEDIA Classic Hits WSRV (97.1 THE RIVER) was at #2 with its third up book in a row (7.3-7.5). COX MEDIA Urban AC WALR (KISS 104.1) repeated at #3 as it ended a two-book slide (5.7-6.5). COX MEDIA AC WSB (B98.5) was back at #4 (5.2-5.3), while SALEM Christian Contemporary WFSH (104.7 THE FISH) stayed at #5 (5.0-5.0). CUMULUS Top 40/M WWWQ (Q99.7) was #6 again (4.9-4.6), while two stations remained locked in place at #7. URBAN ONE Christian Inspirational WPZE (MYPRAISE 102.5) had its best book since MARCH (4.2-4.5), while URBAN ONE Urban AC WAMJ (MAJIC 107.5 & 97.5) posted its best number since JUNE (4.2-4.5). There was an early Santa sighting as iHEARTMEDIA was stunting with WBZY, but the station did not crack the top 20. WSB was still the cume leader with a 3.3% increase (795,800-821,800). The market shrank by 0.4%.

The 25-54 leaderboard was lousy with ties. WSB-A repeated at #1 but was forced to share the prize with WSRV, which moved up from #2. WSB was at #3 again with a slight loss but was joined in that space by a flat WWWQ. WALR remained at #5, while WFSH was up to #6. Both stations posted their best shares since the lords were a-leaping.

WWWQ was the leading 18-34 station for the seventh straight survey. However, it landed its lowest share since APRIL, while WSB was up to #2 with its best score since MARCH. The net result was that WWWQ’s commanding lead was cut to under a half share. AUDACY Urban WVEE (V-103) moved up to #3 with its best outing since JULY, while iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WWPW (POWER 96.1) slipped to #4. Back in JULY, WPZE was tied at #19 in this demo. The station has been on a roll ever since then and landed at #5 this survey. WFSH slipped to #6 and was tied with AUDACY Rhythmic AC WSTR (STAR 94), which moved up from a tie at #9 with its highest share since MAY.

Though WSRV was off slightly 18-49, the station managed to move into the top spot. That was the purview of WSB-A, but it dipped to #2 with a small loss. It was tied with a flat WSB, which stepped up from #3. WALR advanced two spaces to #4 as it rebounded from a down book. WWWQ slipped to #5 as it returned all of last month’s solid increase, while WWPW fell to #7 with its lowest mark since APRIL.

WASHINGTON DC: Dot Edu

The top two 6+ stations have that suffix on their company e-mails. AMERICAN UNIVERSITY N/T WAMU repeated at #1 and posted its largest share since MAY (8.7-8.9). It just edged out HOWARD UNIVERSITY Urban AC WHUR, which was up a couple of slots to #2 with its highest share since JUNE (6.6-8.8). HUBBARD News WTOP remained at #3 with its third down book in a row (8.3-7.7). iHEARTMEDIA AC WASH delayed the holiday hoopla until the next survey as it moved up to #4 with its third straight up book (6.5-7.2). URBAN ONE Urban AC WMMJ (MAJIC 102.3 & 92.7) dropped to #5 with its smallest share since MAY (8.5-6.2). The next closest station was iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WIHT (HOT 99.5). It went from a tie at #9 to #6 with its best outing in over a year (4.1-4.9). WASH maintained its cume lead despite a 4.5% decline (1,015,900-970,500). The market was down by 0.6%

WAMU successfully defended its 25-54 crown as it continued to flirt with double digits. WMMJ was back at #2 but fell further off the pace as it landed its first down book since APRIL. iHEARTMEDIA Alternative WWDC (DC101) remained at #3 with a slight decrease. It was paired with WASH, which moved up a slot after posting its best Frosty-free share in exactly a year. WHUR repeated at #5 as its four-book slide came to an end. Over the last two books, ATLANTIC GATEWAY Christian Contemporary WGTS had doubled its share. This has taken the station from #13 to #9 and, most recently, #6.

WIHT was the leading 18-34 station for the fourth book in a row and finally crashed through the double-digit barrier. WAMU was not far behind as it remained #2 with its third straight up book. WASH advanced from #7 to #3 with its best book since JANUARY, while a flat WWDC stood alone at #4. URBAN ONE Urban WKYS slipped to #5 with a modest loss, while WTOP dropped three places to #6 with its lowest score since JULY. AUDACY Urban WPGC fell from a tie at #4 to #7 with its smallest share since APRIL.

For the second book in a row, WAMU was both #1 18-49 and in double digits. WWDC remained at #2 with its third straight down book. WASH moved up to a very close #3 with its best Frosty-free share in over a year. WIHT slipped to #4 with a slight increase, while WHUR advanced two squares to #5 as it halted a four-book slide. WGTS moved from a tie at #8 to #6 with its highest score in over a year, while WMMJ slid to #7.

PHILADELPHIA: Turn It Up To 11

For the eleventh book in a row, iHEARTMEDIA Urban AC WDAS was #1 6+ (8.7-8.7). As a matter of fact, the only time in the last 14 surveys when the station was not #1 was when BURL IVES was clogging the airwaves. BEASLEY Classic Rock WMGK stepped up to #2 with its best book in exactly a year (6.3-7.2), while BEASLEY Active Rock WMMR stepped down to #3 (7.3-6.8). WHYY INC Public Radio WHYY remained at #4 as it ended a three-book surge (5.6-5.2). It was partnered with AUDACY News KYW-A, which moved up from #6 (5.3-5.2). AUDACY Sports WIP dipped to #6 (5.5-5.1). There will be some musical hostilities this holiday season. AUDACY AC WBEB (B101.1) delayed their assault until the next survey as they remained at #7 (4.9-4.8). iHEARTMEDIA AC WISX (106.1 THE BREEZE) went all jolly on the last day of this survey. It went from #10 to #11 (3.4-3.5). WBEB was still the cume leader (991,200-951,900) – a 4.0% decline. The market was down 0.3%.

When it comes to WMMR and 25-54 shares, you can’t stop them you can only hope to contain them. The station was #1 for the eleventh straight survey – the last ten of which have been in double digits. WDAS was #2 for the fifth book in a row and posted its largest share in over a year. It still trailed the leader by about two and a half shares. WMGK had its best book in exactly a year to repeat at #3 but was better than two shares out of second place. BEASLEY Adult Hits WBEN (95.7 BEN FM) leapt from #8 to #4 as it ended a steep three-book slide. WHYY dipped to #5 as it returned all of last month’s strong increase. WIP stepped down to #6.

After taking the last book off, WBEB was back in the 18-34 driver’s seat as it ended a two-book slide. WMGK rocketed up the chart, moving from a tie at #10 to #2 thanks to a huge share increase. A flat iHEARTMEDIA Urban WUSL (POWER 99FM) repeated at #3, while three stations were clustered together at #4. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WIOQ (Q102) had a slight increase this survey. It was joined by WHYY, which rose from #9 with its highest mark since JANUARY, and BEASLEY Country WXTU, which fell from #1 as it returned all of last month’s massive increase. AUDACY Top 40/M WTDY slipped from #5 into a three-way tie at #7 with WDAS and BEASLEY Sports WPEN (97.5 THE FANATIC). WIP dropped from a tie at #5 to #10.

The 18-49 race suddenly got a lot tighter. WMMR won for the tenth straight survey but was unable to duplicate last month’s double-digit feat. WDAS repeated at #2 with its best outing since JANUARY. The net result was that a better than three-share lead was reduced to less than half a share. WMGK was up three places to #3 as it ended a somewhat steep two-book slide. WHYY dipped to #4 with its first down book since JUNE, while WXTU stepped down to #5 with a modest decrease. WIP dropped into a tie at #6 with WBEB.

BOSTON: Hubba, Hubba

We’re not going to bury the lead here. This survey was very unusual as we rarely see a sports station sweep all four demos. That is exactly what BEASLEY Sports WBZ (98.5 THE SPORTS HUB) just accomplished. The station had its fourth up book in a row (8.0-8.7) and was #1 6+ for the third straight survey. iHEARTMEDIA News WBZ-A moved up to #2 with its best showing since FEBRUARY (6.2-7.4). The leading music station was BEASLEY Classic Hits WROR, which dipped to #3 with its lowest mark since APRIL (7.4-7.1). iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WZLX stepped up to #4 (5.8-5.7), while iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WXKS (KISS 108) slipped to #5 with its lowest total since JANUARY (5.9-5.5). AUDACY AC WMJX (MAGIC 106.7) deferred the start of the holiday season until the next survey. It remained at #7 (4.8-5.0). WMJX also remained in the cume lead (891,300-923,400) – a 3.6% increase. The market shrank by 3.0%.

WBZ is a 25-54 machine. The station was #1 for the tenth time in the last eleven surveys. It also finished in double-digits for the third straight survey and seventh time over the last eleven. WXKS repeated at #2 with its lowest score since FEBRUARY and trailed the leader by about six and a half shares! WZLX was up two slots to #3 with its best outing since JUNE, while WROR dipped to #4 as it returned a good portion of last month’s large increase. BEASLEY Country WKLB slipped to #5 with its lowest score since APRIL and was tied with WMJX.

There must be something in – or on – the air. A year ago, WBZ was #1 in double-digits 18-34. The station did it again as it rose from #3 thanks to a massive share increase. This also ended the three-book winning streak for WXKS, which slipped to #2 – more than three shares behind the leader. WROR dipped to #3 with its first down book since APRIL, while WKLB remained at #4 with a slight increase. WMJX moved up to #5 as it regained all of last month’s large share loss. This pushed BEASLEY Rhythmic AC WBQT (HOT 96.9) down to #6.

This is amazing. WBZ was #1 18-49 for the fifth book in a row and twelfth time in the last fourteen surveys. It hit double-digits for the eleventh time in the last year AND more than doubled the share of #2 WROR, which moved up a spot despite a down book. WXKS slipped to #3 with its lowest mark since JANUARY, while WZLX stepped up to #4 with its best book since APRIL. Both WBQT and WMJX moved up and into a tie at #5. WKLB slipped from #4 into a tie at #7 with AUDACY Hot AC WWBX (MIX 104.1).

We will now take a brief respite before returning with the conclusion of this OCTOBER rant. We’re pretty sure there’s still some turkey in the fridge.

In the final episode of the month, The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. will focus on SEATTLE, MIAMI, DETROIT, PHOENIX, and MINNEAPOLIS. It will be a real page turner.

Before you click away, click on over to our blog page and sign up. It literally could change your life. Check it out here: www.ResearchDirectorInc.com/Hot-Topics

About Research Director, Inc.: Research Director, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. We help radio stations’ programming and sales departments maximize the value of their research. For more information, visit www.ResearchDirectorInc.com, call (410) 295-6619, or e-mail info@ResearchDirectorInc.com or sallan@ResearchDirectorInc.com.





« see more Net News