Annual Toy Drive

SUMMITMEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic WHZT (HOT 98.1)/GREENVILLE, SC's annual holiday toy drive is under way and wrapping up with two big collection events, FRIDAY and SATURDAY. Listeners can meet HOT 98.1 personalities and drop off new, unwrapped toys at the events.

HOT 98.1 is working with the JULIE VALENTINE CENTER, a non-profit organization that provides free, confidential services to victims of sexual assault and child abuse.

