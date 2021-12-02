-
Is LA Radio Experiencing A 'World Famous' Comeback? MC Media's Charese Fruge' Explores In This Week's 'The Bigger Picture'
by Charese Frugé
December 2, 2021 at 10:30 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
There is something pleasantly surprising about LA Radio lately. After a few years of rollercoaster programming, high talent turnover and poor "format strategy," one of LA's most legendary radio stations is now starting to sound a lot like its old brand again. Is Audacy's Alternative KROQ making a comeback? MC MEDIA's CHARESE FRUGE' explores that in this week's "The Bigger Picture." Click here to read more.