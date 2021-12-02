There is something pleasantly surprising about LA Radio lately. After a few years of rollercoaster programming, high talent turnover and poor "format strategy," one of LA's most legendary radio stations is now starting to sound a lot like its old brand again. Is Audacy's Alternative KROQ making a comeback? MC MEDIA's CHARESE FRUGE' explores that in this week's "The Bigger Picture." Click here to read more.

