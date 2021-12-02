Underwood in her "Love Music, Stop Cancer" shirt

Listeners, fans and Country radio and music industry personnel can join over 100 of their favorite Country artists, including CARRIE UNDERWOOD, LADY A, BRETT ELDREDGE, CARLY PEARCE, KANE BROWN in ST.JUDE CHILDRENS RESEARCH HOSPITAL's social impact campaign, "Love Music, Stop Cancer," by posting photos of themselves in their colorful campaign t-shirts (NET NEWS 11/23). Click here to check out the latest photos and videos from the campaign, which kicked off YESTEDAY (12/1).

"Love Music, Stop Cancer" is part of a fundraising program called "#MusicGives to ST. JUDE Kids," that JASON THOMAS GORDON, grandson of actor and ST. JUDE founder DANNY THOMAS, devised to continue his grandfather's legacy.

Along with artists joining the campaign, over 300 radio stations will host their annual ST. JUDE radiothon this year to encourage fans to make a monthly pledge and become a ST. JUDE Partner In Hope, and receive their own t-shirt.

To learn more about "Love Music, Stop Cancer," click here.

