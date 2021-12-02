Scott

PATRICK SCOTT is transferring from the PD/afternoon post at CUMULUS MEDIA Top 40 WLTO (HOT 102.5)/LEXINGTON to the same position at Country sister WNNF (94.1 CAT COUNTRY)/CINCINNATI, effective MONDAY, DECEMBER 20th. He succeeds CHRIS CLARE, who departed for a Dir./Operations role with BINNIE MEDIA in SEPTEMBER (NET NEWS 9/29).

SCOTT, a CINCINNATI native, was elevated from Promotions and Marketing Director for CUMULUS' LEXINGTON cluster to PD at WLTO in 2019 (NET NEWS 6/27/19). He joined the cluster in 2016.

The job opening at WLTO is posted here.

