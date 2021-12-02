Hearing Terminated

Administrative Law Judge JANE HALPRIN has terminated the license revocation hearing for Oldies WQZS/MEYERSDALE, PA after licensee ROGER WAHL failed to show up for the hearing. The matter is being sent back to the FCC for a final determination, with WAHL being deemed having waived his right to a hearing. The FCC initially issued an Order to Show Cause on OCTOBER 19th, and sent a copy of the order to the wrong address; a letter was resent to WAHL on NOVEMBER 8th and he did not appear before the NOVEMBER 29th deadline.

WAHL was convicted in 2019 of spying on a woman in her bathroom with a hidden camera, impersonating her on a dating site, sending nude photos of her to another man, and soliciting the man for sex, then destroying the evidence upon learning that police were investigating the matter. An attempt to transfer the station to daughter WENDY SIPPEL was initially approved and then reversed by the FCC in 2020, and SIPPEL's motion to intervene in the license revocation hearing was dismissed by Judge HALPRIN as moot.

Applicants Fined For Late Long-Form Auction Filings

The FCC also proposed a $1,000 fine on CHRISTIAN BROADCASTING OF PORTSMOUTH, INC. and a $3,000 fine against SCARBOROUGHRADIO, LLC for late long-form filings in FM translator Auction 99 and FM Auction 109, respectively.

