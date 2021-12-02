Matthews

iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WHP-A/HARRISBURG, PA afternoon host KEN MATTHEWS is adding a new syndicated version of his show for the noon-3p (ET) weekday slot via TALK MEDIA NETWORK. MATTHEWS has a national footprint from his fill-ins for the late RUSH LIMBAUGH over the last four years.

TALK MEDIA NETWORK CEO JOSH LENG said, "Let's be clear here... KEN MATTHEWS isn't filling anyone's shoes. He doesn't wear shoes. Literally, he was raised by a wolfpack. KEN's life experiences & radio background make for such an interesting and engaging show. His humor and delivery are truly unique and will soon be heard far and wide, once again, on radio stations across AMERICA."

MATTHEWS said, "THE KEN MATTHEWS SHOW is a place where you can come to openly examine what is really going on in our country. We have everyday conversations about pop culture, people and politics, without censorship and trendy wokeness. Life is funny, even when it's challenging; most listeners get this. You leave the show amused, entertained, and always informed.

"This show takes the conversation beyond the news media narrative. The commentaries and discussions we have on THE KEN MATTHEWS SHOW are so much better than network news. That's just another reason I love talk radio."

Reach LENG for affiliation information via TalkMediaNetwork.com or (616) 884-8616.

