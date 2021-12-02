Elliker

Radio veteran SHARI ELLIKER is BONNEVILLE News-Talk KIRO-F/SEATTLE's choice to replace the retiring TOM TANGNEY as afternoon co-host with JOHN CURLEY, with "THE JOHN CURLEY AND SHARI SHOW" starting DECEMBER 2nd. ELLIKER, the former WBAL-A/BALTIMORE, WHFS/WASHINGTON, and XM RADIO "BROADSIDED" host and syndicated "DON AND MIKE SHOW" personality, has been serving as a FRIDAY co-host of the show since JANUARY.

“We’re thrilled for this next chapter on KIRO RADIO,” said BONNEVILLE/SEATTLE SVP/Market Mgr. CATHY CANGIANO. “We think JOHN and SHARI will connect with our audience in a compelling and entertaining way and help BONNEVILLE SEATTLE continue as the PACIFIC NORTHWEST’s media choice.”

“We’re really excited about this new show,” said PD BRYAN BUCKALEW. “JOHN and SHARI have great chemistry. They’re fun to listen to and really complement KIRO RADIO’s continued commitment to delivering the most important local news every weekday afternoon.”

