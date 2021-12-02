Mike Abrams

Veteran programmer MIKE ABRAMS, most recently with TUNEIN, has joined LOTUS COMMUNICATIONS at its new Regional Dir./Programming and will be overseeing Lotus stations in BAKERSFIELD and SEATTLE, which is good timing with the departure of KENT PHILLIPS from KPLZ, (NET NEWS 12/2).

LOTUS Pres. JIM KALMENSON said, “We are happy to have MIKE as part of the LOTUS team, as we continue to grow.”

ABRAMS told ALL ACCESS, “I am extremely excited to be part of the best broadcast group in the US working with the amazing JIM KALMENSON and everyone else at LOTUS. Looking forward to making more radio history!”

MIKE’s extensive career includes programming/music duties at WQHT (HOT 97)/NEW YORK, KKFR (POWER 92)/PHOENIX, THE BEAT/ATLANTA as well as roles at SIRIUSXM and iHEARTMEDIA over the years.

