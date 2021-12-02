Chavez

ANAHEIM BROADCASTING’s Classic Hits KOLA (KOLA)/RIVERSIDE-SAN BERNARDINO, CA has just added MELISSA CHAVEZ to JESSE DURAN IN THE MORNING! She will join JESSE DURAN and Producer LOREN for INLAND EMPIRE wake-up duties. Her first day is MONDAY, DECEMBER 13th.

Most recently, she worked with Contemporary Christian Non-Profit KSGN (89.7)/RIVERSIDE-SANBERNARDINO as an on-air host and morning show producer.

CHAVEZ said, “It’s such an honor to join JESSE DURAN IN THE MORNING! at KOLA! The station’s dedication to local programming is unparalleled."

KOLA PD GARY SPRINGFIELD added, "After an extensive search for a new co-host to join an already very successful morning show, Melissa stood out among a group of amazing candidates. Having grown up in the INLAND EMPIRE, MELISSA’s hometown knowledge and her easy-going style will make her the perfect addition to the morning show.”

