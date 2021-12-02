Klingensmith

PHILIPS RESPIRONICS Sr. Marketing Mgr. MICHELE KLINGENSMITH is joining PITTSBURGH COMMUNITY BROADCASTING, operator of News-Talk WESA and Triple A WYEP/PITTSBURGH, as Dir./Marketing, beginning DECEMBER 13th. KLINGENSMITH has been at PHILIPS since 2016 after over 23 years at GLAXOSMITHKLINE and stints at HEINZ, LIPTON, and FRITO-LAY.

VP/Audience and Revenue JOHN SUTTON said, “We are thrilled to add MICHELE’s passion for WESA and WYEP to an already passionate workplace. Her deep consumer marketing experience is going to help us even better serve current and new audiences.”

"I am thrilled to join the PITTSBURGH COMMUNITY BROADCASTING family,” said KLINGENSMITH. “I am a true public radio nerd, and I have the mug to prove it! It has been my long-term goal to use my marketing skills to promote all things special about PITTSBURGH, the city that I love. Being able to grow our audiences to inform, entertain, and inspire the western PA region is a dream come true."

