Gray, Malusis

AUDACY Sports WFAN-A-F/NEW YORK "MOOSE & MAGGIE" co-hosts MAGGIE GRAY and MARC MALUSIS are exiting middays on the station and CBS SPORTS RADIO hosts TIKI BARBER and BRANDON TIERNEY are replacing them after NEW YEAR'S DAY. The NEW YORK POST's ANDREW MARCHAND was the first to report the change, which includes BARBER, the former NEW YORK GIANTS player, and TIERNEY ending their national show this month; afternoon host CRAIG CARTON confirmed the story on the air THURSDAY afternoon.

In a press release, SVP/Market Manager CHRIS OLIVIERO said, “TIKI AND TIERNEY have a perspective and sound that is tailor made for NEW YORK CITY and their addition will further solidify WFAN’s iconic position as the area’s most influential sports platform. Both are already very familiar to the FAN audience, so their voices joining 'BOOMER & GIO' and 'CARTON & ROBERTS' creates a powerful must listen to our weekday lineup for both listeners and advertisers.”

GRAY, who joined the station in 2009 as an update anchor and made it to the WFAN lineup fulltime in 2017 as part of the short-lived MIKE FRANCESA-replacement afternoon show with CHRIS CARLIN and BART SCOTT (now both with crosstown ESPN Sports WEPN-F), posted a message on TWITTER confirming that "the next chapter is about to begin":

